Plastic Surgery Or Makeup? Angelina Jolie 'Lookalike' Takes Over Internet

It has not been confirmed if her look is in fact the result of extreme surgeries or just excellent makeup or photo editing skills.

Offbeat | | Updated: December 01, 2017 19:25 IST
Iranian Instagram user 'sahartabar_official' is apparently a huge fan of Angelina Jolie. (Reuters)

An Instagram user has managed to send social media into a frenzy after reports that she underwent 50 surgeries to look like Hollywood star Angelina Jolie went viral. Iranian Instagram user 'sahartabar_official' is apparently a huge fan of the Tomb Raider star and "would do anything" to emulate her, reports The Sun. However, many on social media are not convinced of the plastic surgery claims and suggest skillful makeup techniques could be behind the stark look seen in her Instagram pictures.

Sahar Tabar has a following of over 5.1 lakh and regularly posts pictures and short videos of herself.  While some Instagram users have used words like 'zombie' and 'monster' to describe her, others wonder if the pictures have been photoshopped. Some have even said she "looks like a creepy Tim Burton doll."

According to Al Arabiya, Sahar also went on an extreme diet to lose weight - she currently weighs about 40 kilograms.

While some reports claim Sahar underwent 50 surgeries to look like her favourite star, it has not been confirmed if her look is in fact the result of extreme surgeries or just excellent makeup or photo editing skills.

Here's what Twitter has been saying about Sahar:
 

