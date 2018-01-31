Plane With 60 Plumbers On Board Turns Around After Toilet Breaks Down The irony was not lost on them

Share EMAIL PRINT The flight took off from Oslo and began facing issues with its lavatory while flying over Sweden's border



The Norwegian Air flight took off from Oslo in Norway on Saturday morning and was heading to Munich in Germany. The flight, already running behind schedule, began experiencing issues with its lavatory while flying over the Swedish border. But it never made past it.



"It is true that DY1156, who was to fly from Oslo to Munich, had to turn to Oslo again when they found a mistake on the toilets on board. The plane had to circulate over Hedmark to get rid of fuel so it was not too heavy to land," airlines' communications advisor Fatima Elkadi told Norwegian newspaper



Ironically, 60-70 passengers on the 186-seater plane were plumbers!



The plumbers, belonging to Norwegian plumbing company Rorkjop, were travelling to Munich for a company trip along with other officials, reported



Company CEO Frank Olsen told



"There was a good atmosphere in the plane, with the irony about the broken toilets," Olsen said.



The plane returned to Oslo 65 minutes into its two-hour-long journey after briefly hovering over Norway's Glomma river.



Here's the path of the incomplete journey of flight DY1156

Norwegian flight #DY1156 with 84 plumbers on board was forced to return to Oslo becasue of a problem the toilets on board.https://t.co/lUPlJIxGMUpic.twitter.com/I5YqeR6hvJ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 29, 2018

At Oslo airport, engineers repaired the toilet and the passengers continued their journey in a later flight same day, reported



Click for more





Despite the presence of over 60 qualified plumbers, a Norwegian Air flight had to turn back midway during its journey because of toilet troubles, a Norwegian newspaper said.The Norwegian Air flight took off from Oslo in Norway on Saturday morning and was heading to Munich in Germany. The flight, already running behind schedule, began experiencing issues with its lavatory while flying over the Swedish border. But it never made past it."It is true that DY1156, who was to fly from Oslo to Munich, had to turn to Oslo again when they found a mistake on the toilets on board. The plane had to circulate over Hedmark to get rid of fuel so it was not too heavy to land," airlines' communications advisor Fatima Elkadi told Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet Ironically, 60-70 passengers on the 186-seater plane were plumbers!The plumbers, belonging to Norwegian plumbing company Rorkjop, were travelling to Munich for a company trip along with other officials, reported The Nordic Page . But they didn't prove to be of much help.Company CEO Frank Olsen told Dagbladet that they would have liked to help but it had to be done from the outside flying at 10,000 metres."There was a good atmosphere in the plane, with the irony about the broken toilets," Olsen said. The plane returned to Oslo 65 minutes into its two-hour-long journey after briefly hovering over Norway's Glomma river.Here's the path of the incomplete journey of flight DY1156At Oslo airport, engineers repaired the toilet and the passengers continued their journey in a later flight same day, reported Travel and Leisure Click for more trending news