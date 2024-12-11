Pilot Reveals The Truth Behind The Mysterious 'Ding' Sounds On Flights

The sudden dings and beeps on an aeroplane can be frightening and heart-pounding for anxious passengers. But according to a pilot, these noises don't indicate an emergency and shouldn't be taken seriously.

American Airlines pilot Captain Steve Scheibner posted on TikTok that these sounds are just a normal aspect of flying an aircraft. He reassured passengers that the beeps and dings always have a function and that they don't require them to panic or prepare for impact.

The American Airlines captain said, "There are lots of things that you hear and you don't even acknowledge. There are three times on purpose when I actually communicate with the flight attendants with that ding."

The 'ding' he is referring to is the brief sound that passengers can hear at moments during the journey that may seem random, the same sound that you hear when it is time to put on your seatbelt. However, Scheibner told Newsweek: "The first is when we're cleared for takeoff and we're taking the runway. I'll ding them to let them know 'this is it.'.

"Next is climbing up through 10,000 feet. Basically, below 10,000 feet is generally bumpy. The air tends to smooth out a little bit [after that]. I'm telling them it's smooth enough to get up and start their service. If I don't ding them at 10,000 feet, they'll stay seated.

"Sometimes I'll get a call if I forget. At 18,000 feet or so they'll call and ask if they can get up. The third time on purpose is coming back down through 10,000 feet.

"I've already told them to prepare for landing, which means put all of your stuff away and grab a seat. That's the last time I communicate with them via the ding."