Pic Of Leopard Rescued In Indore Becomes Meme Fodder On Twitter

A leopard was rescued from Indore district on Sunday.

A leopard was rescued in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, and a picture of the big cat has now been turned into a meme by Twitter users. The leopard had reportedly been spotted near IIT Indore multiple times before it was captured on Sunday by forest officials.

News agency ANI shared three pictures of the big cat on Twitter, where one of them in particular has captured netizens' attention. The picture in question shows the leopard baring her teeth for the camera but still managing to look goofy instead of terrifying while doing so. It was shared along with two other images that show the leopard in a cage after being captured.

Madhya Pradesh: A leopard was captured by the forest officials in Indore yesterday. TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer says, "The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle." pic.twitter.com/QgZebfWmBI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Twitter users can't seem to get enough of the hilarious picture and have turned it into a meme on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the reactions the picture has collected below:

When the person asking help is....

Your sister vs Your crush pic.twitter.com/DJSXBFZeQM — jojo ജോജോ ???????? (@AdolfHi20995913) June 8, 2020

Knock knock !!

Dekho kaun Aaya ???????? pic.twitter.com/RegqYFTPwU — Pratyush Choudhary (@Tinypushpam2) June 8, 2020

"I wanna be this happy in life," wrote one Twitter user while sharing the picture of the 'smiling' leopard.

I wanna be this happy in life https://t.co/Xz3Z0ruNqrpic.twitter.com/SDXYXZSBAd — Aditya Doshi (@meindoshihu) June 8, 2020

Some wondered if the leopard was merely expressing happiness at being released soon.

Others left amused reactions to the photo.

Second photo is MEME material — Lyfe Hindu ???????????? (@jibann) June 8, 2020

