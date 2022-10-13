Photographer Shares Picture Of Mysterious Fogbow Formation, Surprises Internet

Picture shows mysterious fogbow formation in California.

You must have witnessed a glimpse of beautiful rainbow covering the sky on mostly rainy days. Who doesn't love to enjoy such beauty? Pictures and videos of magnificent rainbow formations have widely been shared on the internet. One such picture of the eternal beauty has surfaced on social media.

The viral picture has been captured and posted on Instagram by a photographer named Stu Berman three days ago. According to Mr Berman's Instagram bio, he is a photographer from San Francisco, California and he loves sharing the world's beauty.

"Yesterday morning, I went for a walk in the Marin Headlands and saw a sight unlike any I'd seen before... A "Fogbow," wrote Mr Berman while sharing the post.

In the foggy San Francisco sky, the photographer captured this strange and rare airborne phenomenon. This phenomenon is known as fogbow, as well as a white rainbow, this ethereal apparition is a considerably less common sight than its wet counterpart, the rainbow, reported Newsweek.

"The picture was taken at Hawk Hill in the Marin Headlands [peninsula]," photographer Stuart Berman, who lives in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood," Mr Berman told Newsweek.

"I saw it for about 15-20 minutes, but it was still there when I left," he added.

According to Mr Berman's Instagram post, fogbows are also known as white rainbows, cloud bows, and ghost rainbows. They form in the same way as rainbows do, from the same combination of sunshine and moisture. As raindrops fall into the air, rainbows form.

A rainbow always appears in the opposite direction of the Sun. Fogbows are similar to rainbows in that they always occur opposite the Sun. However, fogbows are formed by minute droplets within a fog or cloud rather than bigger raindrops.