Photo Of Crowd, Chaos Inside Train Coach Goes Viral, Railways Responds

Railways promptly responded to the woman's post on X.

A woman passenger travelling in the air conditioned coach of a train flagged the chaos inside, prompting a reply from Indian Railways. The post, shared on X, amassed 1.6 million views in less than 24 hours and sparked a huge debate on the social media platform. The photo in the post showed several people standing in the area of the AC three-tier coach where the woman was seated. In the cramped area, one man was seen sleeping precariously with his hand as a support.

"This is the condition of 3rd tier AC in chetak express 20473 @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw railways have become a joke why we are even paying for AC if we have to suffer like general class?? @narendramodi no place to even sit properly even after paying," the woman said in her post on X.

This is the condition of 3rd tier AC in chetak express 20473 @RailMinIndia@AshwiniVaishnaw railways have become a joke why we are even paying for AC if we have to suffer like general class?? @narendramodi no place to even sit properly even after paying pic.twitter.com/zUQO3utYHM — Nilisha Mantri (@nilishamantri_) March 19, 2024

Chetak Express, the train in which the woman was travelling, shuttles between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Udaipur.

The post quickly gained traction and comments started pouring in. One user questioned if it was indeed an AC coach, pointing to the fan in the photo. But the woman shared an image of the large AC window of her coach as proof.

"Looks like coach is Sleeper class not 3AC," said one user. "They are busy providing vande bharat and bullet train while ignoring these basic facilities. Each day people post messages like this but no improvement," commented another.

"@AshwiniVaishnaw Sir, when can we have a better train travel experience? You and the government are doing great work but this needs to be fixed," said a third user.

After the post became viral, Railways took note of the post, promptly asking for the woman's PNR/UTS number and mobile number to address the complaint swiftly.