Philippines Olympian Carlos Yulo Gifted Luxury House Worth Rs 4.5 Crore. See Pics

Twenty-four-year-old Philippines gymnast Carlos Yulo won a gold medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics Games. This was the second Olympic gold in the history of the Philippines. Yulo has received gifts from several companies and national organisations in appreciation of his extraordinary achievement. Amid this, Megaworld, a real estate corporation based in the Philippines, declared that it would provide a two-bedroom apartment in the company's McKinley Hill township to every Filipino Olympian who returned with a gold medal. Notably, McKinley Hill, Taguig's largest condo complex, is valued at 32 million Philippine Pesos.

On August 14, the real estate corporation shared the photos of the 100-square meter three-bedroom fully furnished condo unit with home appliances such as a refrigerator, microwave oven, four-burner cooktop with oven, washing and drying machines, four smart televisions, and even a game console.

They wrote in the caption, "Two balconies that can be accessed both in the living room and the master's bedroom offer views of the township and the rest of the property. Among the standout pieces that adorn the living room is a custom-made nesting coffee table that bears a replica of the gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games. The unit also comes with its own maid's room with toilet and bath, as well as its own parking slot."

Several videos of the 24-year-old Olympian taking a tour of the house and posing with a custom-made coffee table with a replica of the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal have gone viral on social media.

The 3 bedroom fully furnished condo has frames of all the front pages of news from historic 2 golds in the hallway as well as pictures of YULO in different corners of his new home @mckinleyhill_@megaworld_corp#SaludoTeamPhpic.twitter.com/W533ysfiAB — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 14, 2024

Another post shows a dedicated parking slot for Carlos Yulo, which has its own "Certificate of Title" and is located at a prime spot, near the elevator lobby.

The Philippine government will also give Yulo 10 million Philippine pesos in addition to the furnished condo. According to local Philippine station Philstar, the House of Representatives of the nation has also promised 6 million Philippine pesos.

In addition, Yulo will receive a lifetime supply of ramen from several national restaurant chains, and a gastroenterologist has extended a lifetime offer to Yulo for free consultations and colonoscopies. The gold medallist has been given free university credits by the University of Mindanao.