Petrol Prices Cut By Only 1 Paisa Per Litre. 'Is This A Joke?' Asks Twitter

The news of the 1 paisa dip led to many jokes on Twitter, where many vented their frustration at the negligible reduction. We compiled the best jokes on the 1 paisa cut for you:
Some were sarcastic
Indians calculating what to do with the money they'll save after the heavy cut of 1 paisa in Petrol and Diesel prices pic.twitter.com/sI3joyBzXZ- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2018
Others were angry
I honestly believed the concept of Paisa was dead until I saw the fuel price cut.- KnottyKev (@knottykev) May 30, 2018
1 Paisa reduction = Joke#FuelPriceHike
And most saw an opportunity for making great memes
Government to citizens, after reducing petrol prices by 60 paise pic.twitter.com/ka0kPUQ9o5- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 30, 2018
1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped- Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018
2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO
Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe- Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018
And jokes
After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results- Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018
Even Netflix India jumped on the bandwagon
Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.- Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018
After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead.
As Wednesday morning, petrol prices are at Rs. 78.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 81.05 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 86.23 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 81.42 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices are at Rs.69.3 a litre in Delhi, Rs. 71.85 a litre in Kolkata, Rs. 73.78 a litre in Mumbai and Rs. 73.17 a litre in Chennai.
Last week, the steady increase in the price of petrol and diesel had led to jokes on Twitter as well.
