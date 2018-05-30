Petrol Prices Cut By Only 1 Paisa Per Litre. 'Is This A Joke?' Asks Twitter

Read the funniest jokes on the reduction of petrol prices by 1 paisa.

Indians calculating what to do with the money they'll save after the heavy cut of 1 paisa in Petrol and Diesel prices pic.twitter.com/sI3joyBzXZ - Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 30, 2018

I honestly believed the concept of Paisa was dead until I saw the fuel price cut.

1 Paisa reduction = Joke#FuelPriceHike - KnottyKev (@knottykev) May 30, 2018

Government to citizens, after reducing petrol prices by 60 paise pic.twitter.com/ka0kPUQ9o5 - Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 30, 2018

1. When you realise petrol prices have dropped

2. By 1 PAISA pic.twitter.com/iIs6KORRcO - Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 30, 2018

Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe - Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018

After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results - Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018

Before petrol prices drop: The Walking Dead.



After petrol prices drop by 1 paisa: Still Walking Dead. - Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2018