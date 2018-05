Petrol Prices Cut By Only 1 Paisa Per Litre. 'Is This A Joke?' Asks Twitter

Read the funniest jokes on the reduction of petrol prices by 1 paisa.

Indians today woke up to the news that petrol prices have been cut by 60 paise while diesel price were down by 59 paise. The news was welcome relief after 16 consecutive days of steady rise in petrol and diesel prices. However, celebrations were short-lived as the Indian Oil Corporation soon clarified that the actual reduction was only one paisa per litre. Yes, you read that right, one paise per litre. "The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price," news agency Press Trust of India cited a senior official of Indian Oil Corporation as saying.The news of the 1 paisa dip led to many jokes on Twitter, where many vented their frustration at the negligible reduction. We compiled the best jokes on the 1 paisa cut for you:Some were sarcasticOthers were angryAnd most saw an opportunity for making great memesAnd jokesEven Netflix India jumped on the bandwagonAs Wednesday morning, petrol prices are at Rs. 78.42 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 81.05 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 86.23 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 81.42 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel prices are at Rs.69.3 a litre in Delhi, Rs. 71.85 a litre in Kolkata, Rs. 73.78 a litre in Mumbai and Rs. 73.17 a litre in Chennai.Last week, the steady increase in the price of petrol and diesel had led to jokes on Twitter as well.Click for more trending news