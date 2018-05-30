Some Relief On Petrol, Diesel. Prices Cut After 16 Days Of Hikes With Wednesday's cut, petrol and diesel prices retreated from all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Wednesday's cut in petrol and diesel prices came after a total hike of Rs 3-4 per litre in past 16 days Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:

1. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, petrol prices were at Rs 77.83 per litre in Delhi, Rs 80.47 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.65 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.8 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Diesel prices were at Rs 68.75 a litre, Rs 71.3 a litre, Rs 73.2 a litre and Rs 72.58 a litre respectively.



2. The continued increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices in the past 16 days was a result of higher global crude oil prices along with weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, among other factors. The government had said last week that it was looking at



3. Petrol and diesel prices in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices and Arab Gulf diesel prices, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices fell to about $75 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have pushed crude prices to their highest since 2014, news agency Reuters reported.



4. A comparison of petrol and diesel prices in different parts of the country showed that petrol prices were still the highest in Mumbai, while diesel was most expensive in Hyderabad. Metro/state capital Petrol price on May 30 in Rs. per litre Metro/state capital Diesel price on May 30 in Rs. per litre Port Blair 67.06 Port Blair 64.42 Panjim 71.72 Itanagar 66 Agartala 73.5 Aizwal 66.01 Aizwal 73.62 Chandigarh 66.76 Itanagar 73.64 Imphal 66.8 Chandigarh 74.85 Agartala 66.83 Daman 75.62 Kohima 67.09 Silvasa 75.7 Shimla 68.38 Imphal 75.89 Shillong 68.55 Kohima 76.26 Jullunder 68.65 Pondicherry 76.59 Delhi 68.75 Bhubhaneswar 76.64 Lucknow 68.91 Gandhinagar 77.12 Dehradun 69.08 Shillong 77.18 Ambala 69.27 Ranchi 77.51 Daman 69.5 Delhi 77.83 Silvasa 69.57 Ambala 77.94 Jammu 69.91 Shimla 77.99 Bangalore 69.93 Raipur 78.21 Panjim 69.97 Lucknow 78.35 Gangtok 70.45 Dehradun 78.86 Pondicherry 71.01 Bangalore 79.1 Kolkata 71.3 Jammu 79.52 Guwahati 71.78 Guwahati 80.03 Srinagar 72.13 Kolkata 80.47 Bhopal 72.36 Jaipur 80.6 Ranchi 72.58 Chennai 80.8 Chennai 72.58 Gangtok 80.85 Mumbai 73.2 Trivandrum 82 Jaipur 73.21 Srinagar 82.21 Patna 73.44 Hyderabad 82.45 Bhubhaneswar 73.7 Jullunder 83.08 Gandhinagar 73.89 Patna 83.3 Raipur 74.22 Bhopal 83.45 Trivandrum 74.6 Mumbai 85.65 Hyderabad 74.73 (Source: iocl.com)



5. Crude oil is the most expensive item on India's import bill as the country meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements through imports. Therefore, weakness in the rupee against the US dollar also puts pressure on domestic petrol and diesel prices. The rupee is down more than 6 per cent against the greenback so far this year.



(With agency inputs)



