Profit
Some Relief On Petrol, Diesel. Prices Cut After 16 Days Of Hikes

With Wednesday's cut, petrol and diesel prices retreated from all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Commodities | | Updated: May 30, 2018 09:06 IST
Wednesday's cut in petrol and diesel prices came after a total hike of Rs 3-4 per litre in past 16 days

Petrol and diesel prices were lowered on Wednesday, after sixteen days of consecutive hikes. Petrol and diesel prices were reduced in the range of 56-63 paise per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. With that, petrol and diesel prices retreated from all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. The cut came after a total hike of Rs 3-4 per litre in the metros in the past 16 days. Petrol prices were hiked by Rs 3.8 per litre in Delhi, Rs 3.74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 3.76 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 4 per litre in Chennai from May 13 to May 29. Diesel prices, during this period, were increased by Rs 3.38 a litre, Rs 3.23 a litre, Rs 3.59 a litre and Rs 3.62 a litre respectively.

Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:


1. With effect from 6 am on Wednesday, petrol prices were at Rs 77.83 per litre in Delhi, Rs 80.47 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 85.65 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 80.8 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. Diesel prices were at Rs 68.75 a litre, Rs 71.3 a litre, Rs 73.2 a litre and Rs 72.58 a litre respectively.

2. The continued increase in domestic petrol and diesel prices in the past 16 days was a result of higher global crude oil prices along with weakness in the rupee against the US dollar, among other factors. The government had said last week that it was looking at short-term as well as long-term solutions for rising domestic fuel prices. (Also read: Petrol, Diesel Should Be Brought Under GST: Nitin Gadkari)

3. Petrol and diesel prices in India are linked to Singapore gasoline prices and Arab Gulf diesel prices, which mostly track movements in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices fell to about $75 a barrel as Saudi Arabia and Russia said they were ready to ease supply curbs that have pushed crude prices to their highest since 2014, news agency Reuters reported.

4. A comparison of petrol and diesel prices in different parts of the country showed that petrol prices were still the highest in Mumbai, while diesel was most expensive in Hyderabad.
Metro/state capitalPetrol price on May 30 in Rs. per litreMetro/state capitalDiesel price on May 30 in Rs. per litre
Port Blair67.06Port Blair64.42
Panjim71.72Itanagar66
Agartala73.5Aizwal66.01
Aizwal73.62Chandigarh66.76
Itanagar73.64Imphal66.8
Chandigarh74.85Agartala66.83
Daman75.62Kohima67.09
Silvasa75.7Shimla68.38
Imphal75.89Shillong68.55
Kohima76.26Jullunder68.65
Pondicherry76.59Delhi68.75
Bhubhaneswar76.64Lucknow68.91
Gandhinagar77.12Dehradun69.08
Shillong77.18Ambala69.27
Ranchi77.51Daman69.5
Delhi77.83Silvasa69.57
Ambala77.94Jammu69.91
Shimla77.99Bangalore69.93
Raipur78.21Panjim69.97
Lucknow78.35Gangtok70.45
Dehradun78.86Pondicherry71.01
Bangalore79.1Kolkata71.3
Jammu79.52Guwahati71.78
Guwahati80.03Srinagar72.13
Kolkata80.47Bhopal72.36
Jaipur80.6Ranchi72.58
Chennai80.8Chennai72.58
Gangtok80.85Mumbai73.2
Trivandrum82Jaipur73.21
Srinagar82.21Patna73.44
Hyderabad82.45Bhubhaneswar73.7
Jullunder83.08Gandhinagar73.89
Patna83.3Raipur74.22
Bhopal83.45Trivandrum74.6
Mumbai85.65Hyderabad74.73
(Source: iocl.com)
(Also read: NITI Aayog Urges States To Cut Duty On Petrol)

5. Crude oil is the most expensive item on India's import bill as the country meets more than 80 per cent of its oil requirements through imports. Therefore, weakness in the rupee against the US dollar also puts pressure on domestic petrol and diesel prices. The rupee is down more than 6 per cent against the greenback so far this year.

(With agency inputs)

