Pet Dog Starts House Fire By Accidentally Turning On Microwave

The story of how a pet dog managed to start a fire (Representative Image)

In a strange incident, a dog in the United Kingdom started a house fire by turning on the microwave. BBC reports that the dog, described as a "husky-type animal", was left alone in the house in Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, by his owner. While in the house, the dog managed to turn on the microwave, which was kept on a worktop in the kitchen.

Turning on the microwave ignited a packet of bread rolls, which had been placed inside. The packet began to burn and this, in turn, led to a small house fire.

The dog's owner was alerted of the fire when he checked the camera feed on his phone and saw smoke filling the kitchen.

"Clearly, this is a very strange incident involving the man's dog, but it could have been more serious," said Geoff Wheal, Watch Manager at Corringham Fire Station in Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex, to ABC News.

According to Mr Wheal, the kitchen was filled with smoke by the time firefighters arrived at the two-storey house. "Firefighters ensured that the damage did not spread beyond the kitchen area," he said. "But it demonstrates that microwaves shouldn't be used to store food when they aren't in use."

"Always keep your microwave clean and free of clutter or food and any packaging."

The dog was not hurt in the fire.

This is not the first time a dog has managed to do the seemingly impossible. Just a couple of weeks ago, a dog in Florida managed to put a car in reverse and drove around in circles for nearly an hour.