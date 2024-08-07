Video: Pet Dog In US Starts House Fire After Chewing On Lithium-Ion Battery

The fire department issued a safety warning to pet owners about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries

A video has captured the moment a curious pet dog unintentionally caused a house fire after chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery power bank. The incident that happened in May was captured on a home security camera and was released by the Tulsa Fire Department.

The footage shows two dogs and a cat hanging out in the home's living room. Suddenly, one dog's attention turns to a lithium-ion battery pack, and it begins to chew on the device. Within seconds, the battery explodes, sending sparks flying and quickly engulfing the room in flames.

Fortunately, all pets escaped the burning home through a dog door, and the family was also safely evacuated. The fire department raced to the scene and doused the flames before they could cause irreparable damage.

According to Tulsa Fire Department public information officer Andy Little, "The outcome could have been much worse if there had been no means of escape or if the family was asleep at the time."

After the incident, The Tulsa Fire Department issued a safety warning to pet owners about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries and the importance of storing them out of reach of children and pets.

"Lithium-ion batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space. However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases, and even lead to explosions,'' the fire department said.

"Fire departments all over the country are seeing fires related to these batteries and we want the public to learn about usage, safe storage and proper disposal of these potentially dangerous batteries," the department added.

To prevent such incidents, it is crucial to follow manufacturer guidelines when using lithium-ion batteries, use approved chargers, and store them safely.