'Perfect Chemistry': Kerala Couple's Wedding Card Goes Viral

The invitation captures the "chemistry" between the couple Soorya and Vithun.

A couple from Kerala got married this month and their unique wedding invitation has left social media users in awe.

The invitation captures the "chemistry" between the couple Soorya and Vithun and represents the bride and the groom as "two atoms" -- each denoted by their own unique symbols Sa and Vn.

The card was also shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Twitter who wished the couple a happy married life.

Wishing them all the best for a happy married life! May the chemistry between them always sparkle, the physics feature more light than heat, and the biology result in bountiful offspring....! https://t.co/Y6aYMjFsPi — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 13, 2018

The invite reads: "The atoms Vithun and Soorya have decided to become a molecule with the activation energies of both parents. Requesting your latency with your reactants and products on the bonding ceremony."

The wedding date was referred to as "reaction on", the venue was called a "laboratory" and a diagram was drawn representing the "love" between them.

Many other social media users also found the wordplay creative.

May their chemistry remain strong forever.