'Perfect Chemistry': Kerala Couple's Wedding Card Goes Viral

The wedding card was also shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Twitter who wished the couple a happy married life.

Offbeat | Edited by | Updated: December 15, 2018 02:15 IST
The invitation captures the "chemistry" between the couple Soorya and Vithun.


New Delhi: 

A couple from Kerala got married this month and their unique wedding invitation has left social media users in awe.

The invitation captures the "chemistry" between the couple Soorya and Vithun and represents the bride and the groom as "two atoms" -- each denoted by their own unique symbols Sa and Vn.

The card was also shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Twitter who wished the couple a happy married life.

The invite reads: "The atoms Vithun and Soorya have decided to become a molecule with the activation energies of both parents. Requesting your latency with your reactants and products on the bonding ceremony."

The wedding date was referred to as "reaction on", the venue was called a "laboratory" and a diagram was drawn representing the "love" between them.

Many other social media users also found the wordplay creative.

May their chemistry remain strong forever.

