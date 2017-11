People Write Hilarious Tweets To Their Bank Accounts Using #DearMoney

What would you like to say to your bank balance?

#DearMoney How do we start talking about all you can do for me? - Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney are you like the guys in my life, cuz you don't stay. - Zainab. (@zeeeenion) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney I know forever is a myth, but atleast stay with me till 30th of the month. - Ashish (@Austereav) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney can you please love me like the way I love you!? Can you please stay? - Aishath Sharufa (@thesmolbean__) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney, Please come back. My wallet misses you everyday. - Shahzeb (@Mr_ascetic) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney ill take you to all the fancy places I promise - Maheeraa (@ThatQuirkyGirl_) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney please check DM and respond ASAP. - Gautam (@gautamverma23) November 6, 2017

#DearMoney Is there anyone who can understand all my money needs and can give me all solutions at one place? - Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 6, 2017

Have you ever despaired at your bank balance? Ever cursed your salary? Ever avoided checking your account balance to live in denial? Have you ever wondered where all your money went? If yes, then this listicle will definitely make you laugh out loud. A trending hashtag on Twitter - Dear Money - beautifully captures all the things you've ever wanted to say to your steadily-decreasing bank balance every month. Read it and laugh (or weep):The hashtag was part of a financial institution's promotional campaignWhat would you say to your money if it could understand you? Let us know using the comments section below.