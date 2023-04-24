Delhi Metro Has A Funny Take On Commuters Dancing Inside Train Coaches

Delhi Metro posted a meme

Of late, videos of people making Instagram reels inside metro coaches have seen a massive rise. Though such videos can bring in a lot of views and likes for social media influencers, they can also be a source of nuisance and inconvenience for fellow passengers. Last month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches. This time, Delhi Metro decided to show up its funny side with a cheeky post on Twitter.

DMRC shared a popular meme template. "Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble)," it said in Hindi.

Delhi Metro posted a meme which showed different kinds of headaches and their causes. It showed how migraine, hypertension, and stress caused headaches. However, the last one shows a person suffering from pain in their entire head and the reason stated was, "When you see someone dancing in metro."

Check out the tweet here:

Meanwhile, the netizens praised the Delhi Metro for the move. The public service message resonated with many internet users. A user commented, "I am regularly using the metro, I know many a time people are very insensitive towards fellow passengers."

"Mind-blowing sarcasm," another user commented.

"It's will be better if @OfficialDMRC focus on controlling such type of incident where commuters start dancing and making videos inside the metro and making other co-passenger uncomfortable," the third user commented.

In February, DMRC shared a hilarious meme while advising people not to shoot dance videos inside metros. Acing the meme game, DMRC used a reference from the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and wrote, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

The witty line was imposed on a picture of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing their signature dance moves. The post was captioned, "Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro".

