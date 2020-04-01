Penguin Visits Whales At Aquarium Closed Due To Coronavirus. Watch

Who let the penguins out? This Chicago aquarium did! While the Shedd Aquarium remains closed to public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the facility's penguins have been allowed to roam free and explore other exhibits with their caretakers. The adventures of the waddling birds have won hearts across the world, and the latest installment in this adorable initiative involves penguins meeting beluga whales.

On Tuesday, Shedd Aquarium revealed that over the weekend, one of their oldest penguins, Wellington, met the belugas housed at the facility. The adorable video of Wellington - a rockhopper penguin - visiting the whales has gone viral online, collecting nearly 2 million views on Twitter.

"This weekend, Wellington visited Kayavak, Mauyak and baby Annik, who were very curious about this little rockhopper," the Chicago aquarium wrote while sharing the video, which you can watch above. "Belugas are northern hemisphere animals, so they would likely never see a penguin!"

This is not the only field trip that Wellington has been on. In mid-March, a video of the penguin at the Amazon Rising exhibit had also delighted viewers. The video has been viewed more than 3.6 million times on Twitter.

Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, penguins Tilly and Carmen had also visited the whales two days ago, giving the Internet some delightful photos in the process. Take a look:

Talking about their decision to let the penguins explore the area, Shedd Aquarium had told Chicago Tribune: "Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals. Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."