"Peanuts For Appraisals": Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy's Cheeky Joke Leaves Internet In Splits

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Zepto app users find peanut snacks when searching "appraisal." Social media captures amusement from this playful marketing tactic. Other apps like Swiggy and Blinkit also feature peanut-themed results.

India's quick commerce apps are once again flexing their funny bone, this time with a sly dig at appraisal season blues. In a moment that has amused social media users, a marketing professional spotted that typing "appraisal" into the Zepto app brings up, quite literally, peanuts.

"Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search 'appraisal' on @ZeptoNow, you find peanuts! That's crazy, no?" wrote X user Harshita, sharing a screenshot that shows peanut snacks popping up as search results. She clarified it wasn't a paid post, just a marketer's curiosity at work during a holiday scroll.

Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search “appraisal” on @ZeptoNow you find peanuts! That's crazy, no??? pic.twitter.com/OaQU95adkc — harshita (@viralbiryani) May 1, 2025

The playful jab, seen by many as a witty take on the appraisal season, quickly caught the attention of internet users online. Other users on X echoed the find, adding their screenshots.

Interestingly, Zepto isn't alone in this clever stunt. A quick search on Swiggy Instamart throws up similar peanut-themed results, while Blinkit goes a step further, offering not just peanut chikki but even kitchen utensils when you search for "appraisal."

I searched for "appraisal" on instamart and it showed peanuts 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hL3AQiPMeU — Manthan Gupta (@manthanguptaa) April 28, 2025

While none of the apps have officially confirmed whether this is a coordinated marketing move or just perfectly timed humour, Zepto had earlier hinted at the theme. In a recent Instagram reel, the platform showed two delivery agents walking into an office with butter and peanuts, a tongue-in-cheek nod to flattery getting rewarded with, well, peanuts.

Whether planned or accidental, the joke has struck a chord with internet users.

A user wrote, "Post appraisal effect."

Another user wrote, "Marketing is insane these days."

"Moment marketing at its best," the third user commented on X.