'Peak Bengaluru': Auto Driver Races Against Time To Help Man Catch His Train

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of ''peak Bengaluru'' moments, a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. In a similar incident, an auto driver in Bengaluru raced against time to help a customer catch his train. The man stated that he was late to leave for the railway station and had to cover 17 kilometres in the infamous Bengaluru traffic to be able to get on the train.

"Had a #peakBengaluru experience some days back. I was supposed to board Prashanti express at 1:40 pm from SBC station and due to some work commitments I started by 12:50 from Marathalli. The distance was 17 kms and due to traffic i couldn't make it on time. While my cab just entered the station road , some curious auto drivers started enquiring if i am here to board the prashanti express, i said yes and they all were like 'its gone'. I was still seeing the train in 'where's my train' app and hence decided to move to the platform," Adil Husain posted on X.

However, he later found out that the train had left. An auto driver met him and told him not to worry and that he could help him board the train at the next stop which was 27 kilometres away. Mr Husain added, "He said I can help you board the train in next station which was 27 kms away (Yelhanka junction) I was skeptical however he was v confident that he can and asked to only pay him if I am able to catch the train. I had my friend with me and he asked 2500 for both."

The user said that there was barely half an hour for the train to reach the next station. He added that if he booked a flight, it would cost him three times more than the railway ticket. "By this time it was already 1:50 and the yehlanka stop was at 2:20pm. I contemplated that if i need to book a flight now it would cost thrice the fare and my 2AC ticket would also gone waste hence we decided to go for i," he added.

The auto driver raced against time and drove past traffic. "The next 25 min we experienced the most crazy auto drive ever. The driver zoomed past traffic and took as many shortcuts as possible . He even waved past some of his friends who were in the same pursuit to catch the train for some other passengers like us," the user continued.

Mr Husain said that he reached the station on time and saved a lot of money. "We reached the station comfortably by 2:15 and had 5 more minutes while the train reached. Thanks to this guy we saved a lot of money. Also a thought occurred this is such a good example of 'Opportunity in disaster'".

"This guy waits for people like me who tend to get late for the train & challenges to reach before the train and in next 20-25 min he earns 2500 .If he even does it once every day , he would end up comfortably making 75000 a month," he added thanking the auto driver for saving his money and time.