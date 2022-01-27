Paytm Boss And Swara Bhasker Just Revealed Their Age Without Revealing Their Age

Swara Bhasker took part in a Twitter challenge.

In 2020, a new trend took over social media, challenging people to reveal their ages without actually saying the number. The idea behind the challenge was for participants to look back on things from their childhood that only people of their generation would remember. Now, the trend is back with a twist, and everyone from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to actor Swara Bhasker is participating in it.

It all started this morning when a Twitter user shared an interesting question on the microblogging platform. "Without saying your age, say something that a young person today wouldn't understand," Subrahmanyam KVJ asked his followers. Among those who responded to the challenge was Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of digital payments app Paytm.

"A/S/L ?" the 43-year-old wrote in response to the query on Twitter. Mr Sharma's tweet referred to the Internet shorthand for "Age/ Sex/ Location" that was typically used in instant messaging programs and in Internet chatrooms.

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker, 33, also participated in the challenge. "Blank call," she wrote, adding a smiley face at the end.

Twitter user Suchitra Vijayan remembered the days of the now-defunct social media platform Orkut

While Vishakha recalled slam books that were filled out in school

Slam Books ( or do they still have em' ? ) https://t.co/VpokcNBVIA — Vishakha (@vishakhatalreja) January 27, 2022

Twitter users took the question as an opportunity to take a trip down memory lane. Take a look at some other responses it garnered:

Open.

Take out.

Insert.

Play Side B. https://t.co/QxenrzMifh — Doctor Roshan R ???? (@pythoroshan) January 27, 2022

Nokia 1100 and snake xenia. https://t.co/qneeRCIcMm — sujit gupta (@suji12may) January 27, 2022

“Can I have your landline number for my phone book?” https://t.co/ywouY60nrH — Mohamed Zeeshan (@ZeeMohamed_) January 26, 2022

How many of these could you relate to? Let us know using the comments section.