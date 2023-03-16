Pastry Chef Creates 'Chocolate Electric Car', Hyundai Replies

Pastry chef Amaury Guichon shared video on his Instagram handle

The Internet is full of creative content. We often see bloggers and chefs preparing interesting recipes for their followers. Recently, French-Swiss pastry chef Amaury Guichon's shared the making of 'Chocolate Electric Car'.

He shared the video on his official Instagram handle and it has gone viral. The stunning creation has left the internet stunned.

Along with the video, he wrote, "Chocolate Electric Car! It's weirdly not that easy to handcraft a perfectly symmetrical chocolate item..."

Watch the video:

In the video, he demonstrated how the chocolate electric car was crafted from scratch. The chef used many different techniques and chocolate varieties in the making of the electric car. The great attention to detail by the celebrity chef was the icing on the cake (literally!).

Hyundai USA, an automobile company, reacted to the post, "Now that's a sweet ride!"

Internet users couldn't help but shower praises on the masterful pastry chef's chocolate electric car. Many gave him full marks for creativity and the hard work he put into making the creation.

A user wrote, "As always these videos totally blow my mind!"

The second user wrote, "The only electric car I would ever buy."

"Your level of talent is absolutely insane," the third user commented.