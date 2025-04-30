Passport Office Security Guard Denies Entry To Man Wearing Shorts, Sparks Debate

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A young man was denied entry to an Indian passport office due to attire. He was wearing shorts and slippers, which the guard deemed inappropriate. The young man questioned the dress code, citing casual office wear norms.

A startup founder has ignited a heated discussion on social media after sharing that a young man was recently denied entry at a passport office in India because of his attire. Taking to X, Vineeth K, the founder of Deals Dhamaka, shared that he was waiting for his turn outside the passport office when a security guard barred the young man from entering the building because of his choice of clothes. The youngster was wearing shorts and slippers, Mr Vineeth revealed. When the guard told the man that shorts were not allowed inside, the youngster questioned the logic of the rule, saying, "we go to out corporate offices this way. Why don't you allow to a govt office."

After a 2-minute discussion, the young man's father went inside and requested the passport officer for a one-time exception, claiming they had travelled a long distance to reach the passport office. The young man was allowed to enter the office. The security guard, on the other hand, entered into a discussion with the startup founder.

"The security person told to me - 'some people dont give value to our work & our offices. Who comes to office in night wear ? There are women, elders inside - what if they feel uncomfortable ? Entire generation is getting spoilt & their parents dont say a word'" the guard complained to Mr Vineeth.

Concluding his post, the startup founder asked his followers for their opinion.

While some people disagreed with the guard, others felt that the young man should have followed the rules.

"It is their office not ours. End of the day we are customers who are paying a fee and getting their services! If they want a certain dress code for the visitors, they should mention it on their page!" wrote one user.

"if that guy is going to RegistrationOffice/ Muncipal Office to meet Comissioner for an important issue on his property will he wear such dress," questioned another.

"They should mention the rules for passport office. Also for offices of Indian origin/govt offices formal wear is expected. Not everything has to be mentioned in black and white," said a third user.

"What's so offensive about shorts ? We used to have the entire Indian police force wearing shorts until the 70s," one person pointed out. "If there is an explicit rule about dress code to passport office then he should be denied. Else he didn't break any rules and he should be allowed in whatever attire he wishes," said another.