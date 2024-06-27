UK Woman Barred From Plane Because Of 'Slight Mark' On Passport

Laila March has proactively applied for a new passport

Laila March's dream vacation to Mexico hit a snag at Gatwick Airport. The airline (TUI) denied boarding due to a "slight mark" on her passport, despite her using it to fly from Morocco just a day earlier. Faced with leaving her sister behind, Laila scrambled to secure a last-minute ticket with British Airways - for a whopping 1,200 euros more!

British Airways didn't find the mark problematic and allowed her to fly. This incident highlights the inconsistency in how airlines interpret passport damage regulations.

Laila, a Croydon-based private tutor and aspiring French and Spanish teacher, finally received good news. After a frustrating ordeal, TUI agreed to reimburse her for the extra £1,200 she spent on a last-minute ticket with British Airways. This came after Laila was denied boarding on her original TUI flight due to a disputed passport mark, despite recently using it for travel. The reimbursement, however, took over two weeks to secure.

Laila told Metro," 'I think it's just insane that TUI can say my passport is damaged and not allow me to board for fear I'm not going to be allowed into Mexico by passport control, and then for another airline to have no issue with the same passport, let me fly to Mexico and then I get through passport control.

"I'm studying to become a teacher, I start in September, and that money was money that I had saved up towards getting myself set up for university.

It was a very small mark, almost like a little scratch on the right-hand side of the page but you would have to look very carefully to see it - I hadn't even noticed until they pointed it out."

The UK Passport Office defines a damaged passport as one with unreadable details, ripped or missing pages, cover damage, or stains.

Laila March's persistence paid off. Following her denied boarding due to a disputed passport mark, she filed a complaint with TUI hoping to recoup some or all of the extra cost incurred for a last-minute British Airways ticket. Initially, TUI closed her case on June 16th. However, a positive update arrived on June 21st, with the company reversing course and agreeing to reimburse her for the BA ticket within the next two weeks.

To avoid any future complications with TUI, Laila March has proactively applied for a new passport ahead of her September trip to Jamaica.

"This whole experience with TUI has just left a sour taste in my mouth and I just want to avoid it happening again," she said.

A spokesperson for TUI UK & I said, "We're sorry to hear Ms March was unable to travel with TUI as planned due to the damage on her passport.

"Customers are informed by email, and on our website, at the time of booking and prior to travel that UK Government's passport requirements must be followed.

"We strongly advise that customers check their passports are damage free as if there is any concern a passenger could be denied entry to their destination, they will be denied travel at the discretion of our check-in team."

