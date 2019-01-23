Passenger Forces Flight Attendants To Wipe His Backside In Shocking Incident

A man allegedly forced flight attendants to wipe him down during a flight.

Several female flight attendants were allegedly forced to undress a passenger and wipe his backside in a shocking incident. According to Strait Times, the incident occurred on a long-haul flight from Los Angeles to Taiwan on Taiwanese airline EVA Air last Saturday. It elicited massive outrage after a Facebook user named Jeff Lin posted about it online. His post has now gone viral.

Asia One reports that one of the flight attendants, known by her last name, Kuo, held a press conference on January 21, accompanied by members of Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union. According to her, the wheelchair-bound, overweight man asked the crew for help in going to the toilet.

After they helped him onto the toilet, he demanded that they help him remove his underwear, which was already pulled down halfway. With no other alternative, the flight attendants had to comply with his request.

However, that wasn't the end of the ordeal.

After he relieved himself, the man demanded that the flight attendants wipe him down. He refused to take no for an answer, repeatedly reminding the attendants that they had agreed to help him.

The all-female crew did not have any option but to acquiesce, as they could not leave him on the toilet.

"He did NOT need the assistance, because he rejected the same assistance when offered by a male crew member upon landing," Mr Lin wrote in his Facebook post, sharing a picture of the man.

The man also allegedly moaned "Deeper, deeper" while he was being helped.

Mr Lin's post has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook, and has collected hundreds of outraged comments.

"The man's rudeness and sense of entitlement are what transform this disgusting and wildly inappropriate situation in to something abusive and utterly contemptible. The airline should ban him, at the very minimum," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Absolutely revolting," said another.

EVA Air responded to the incident on Tuesday, saying that it took the "safety and wellbeing" of its employees "very seriously."

"Our cabin crews are NOT required to assist passengers in use of lavatories, feed them or administer medications," the Taiwanese airline said.