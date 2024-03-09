Passenger Compares Vistara Meal To Hostel Food, Sparks Social Media Debate

Vistara pledged to look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest.

A passenger aboard a Vistara flight expressed disappointment with the quality and presentation of the in-flight meal service. Many online users echoed the passenger's sentiments, while a few believed the criticism was excessive.

Sharing a photo of the meal on the social media platform X, a passenger identified as Kripal wrote a scathing review: "Wow! Air Vistara, your main meal aboard UK820 this evening evoked a sense of nostalgia! That of near-inedible meals served in a badly run hostel mess by indifferent cooks! Insipid flavors, the sort of texture that would indicate the chicken should have ideally been consumed hours ago, and the chocolate dessert, benchmarked perhaps to a kindergarten cookery project. Amazing!"

The photos showed an aluminum foil container of rice and accompaniments, along with a wrapped bun and a dessert.

Vistara responded to Mr Kripal's post, stating, "Hi Kripal, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind, and we are disheartened to note your disappointment." It also urged Kripal to share his flight information, phone number, and a convenient time to contact him for further investigation and resolution.

The post sparked a flurry of comments, with many users echoing Mr Kripal's sentiments. One user shared their experience of being served "spinach rice with baby corn sprinkled on it," questioning if it even qualified as a dish.

Another passenger recounted an unpleasant experience with "raw masala" in their chicken curry rice, leading to heartburn.

"I would definitely complain over stale, spoiled food," remarked one user. "But bad-tasting food, plating, texture? Common, we can live with it once in a while." Another individual pointed out the well-crafted nature of Mr Kripal's complaint, suggesting it might have left customer service confused as to whether it was praise or criticism.