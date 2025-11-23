Passenger Applauds IndiGo's Inclusive Hiring After Seeing Specially-Abled Staff At Airport Check-In

Airports are usually known for crowds and stress, but one IndiGo passenger recently witnessed something that left him inspired. While going through a normal check-in process, he met a staff member who is hearing and speech impaired. The employee was seen assisting passengers with calmness and patience, creating a strong impact on the traveller.

The passenger praised the airline, saying it was taking commendable steps by providing employment opportunities to people with disabilities. He described it as a positive initiative towards inclusivity and said the employee performed his duties with utmost ease and respect. He then shared a video of the entire experience on social media and expressed his feelings.

Truly heart touching initiative by @IndiGo6E



Providing job to speech and hearing impaired person at checkin counter



This is such a beautiful step toward inclusion, And he helping passengers with such grace is simply inspiring pic.twitter.com/GFn33K3msR — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 22, 2025

IndiGo's initiative to deploy hearing and speech-impaired staff at the check-in counter was truly touching. He said it was inspiring to see the staff so graciously assist passengers.

When the video began gaining popularity on social media, IndiGo also responded to the passenger's post. The airline said it was deeply moved by the appreciation and that its team demonstrates a sense of sensitivity and equality. They thanked the passenger for recognising the employees efforts and supporting the company's commitment to encouraging people of all abilities.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the airline for the step the airline have taken. One user commented, "That is an excellent initiative by Indigo."

Another user wrote, "I experienced this at the Mangluru Airport Counter in September."

"I am very happy after such conversations with one of the employee of Indigo," added a third user.