Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor Takes Social Media By Storm

In an interview to BBC Urdu, Marvia said that she hopes to do something for the transgender community in Pakistan. "Our community should give equal rights to men, women and the third gender," she said.
Speaking to VOA News, Kohenoor TV's owner Junaid Ansari said that Marvia was selected on the basis of merit and not gender.
"We had asked aspiring news presenters to come for the auditions. I got a call from one of my team members who said that one of the applicants was a transgender," he said, adding he decided to hire Marvia despite some reservations expressed by his team. "I purely made the decision on the basis of treating all humans equally. The thought of challenging the social norms or breaking taboos did not even come to my mind," he said.
Kohenoor News shared a picture of Marvia on Facebook which has received almost 5,000 'likes' in just two days.
According to local reports, Lahore-based Marvia, who has wrongly been referred to as Maavia on social media, previously worked as a model, even walking the runway at Pakistan Fashion Design Council's fashion week. Some reports suggest she has her bachelor's degree in journalism and is now planning to apply for a masters of arts degree.
Earlier this month, Pakistan's Senate unanimously approved a bill for the protection of rights of transgender persons, empowering them to determine their own gender identity.
