Pakistani News Anchor Confuses Apple Inc With Fruit, Twitter In Splits

A Pakistani news anchor recently confused Apple Inc with the fruit.

A Pakistani TV anchor confused Apple Inc - the tech giant - with apple the fruit, live on air recently. The error did not go unnoticed on social media, where the video of the faux pas went viral after it was shared by journalist Naila Inayat.

In the clip, the news anchor and a panelist are seen having a conversation in studio. While talking about Pakistan's financial condition, the panelist said, "Apple's business alone amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan's annual budget."

Thinking that he was talking about apple, the fruit, rather than the maker of iPhones, the TV anchor said: "Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive."

At this, the panelist quickly corrected her, telling her that he was talking about the company Apple Inc. Though the error was laughingly brushed off and the conversation proceeded, the incident has left viewers in splits.

Watch the video below:

Apple business and types of apple, just some regular tv shows in Pakistan.. pic.twitter.com/3Sr7IBl7ns — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 4, 2019

The viral video, which has collected over 40,000 views on Twitter alone, has received a ton of reactions.

an apple a day keeps steve jobs away — Mohammad Ali Tunna (@MdAli10veer) July 4, 2019

Listen before you speak😂 — Prativa Rai (@PrativaAnna) July 6, 2019

An "Apple" a day keeps brain away 🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/cLJO1iH1wa — Prakash Singh (@Prax_Nayal) July 6, 2019

Last month, in another faux pas, a person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, leading to Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers being shown online with cat ears and whiskers.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability