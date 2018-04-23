Pak Cricketer's Post On Never Endorsing Hair Removal Creams Wins Hearts Angered by an ad for hair removal cream, Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir says she has just one message for aspiring sportswomen: "you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field."

Share EMAIL PRINT Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir says she'll never endorse products that make women feel "self-conscious." New Delhi: Cricketer Sana Mir, the former captain of Pakistan's national women's cricket team, has hit out at the body-shaming and objectification of women in advertisements. In a scathing Facebook post, Ms Mir says she'll never endorse products that make women feel "self-conscious." Angered by an ad for hair removal cream, Ms Mir says she has just one message for aspiring sportswomen: "you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field."



In the post written less than 24 hours ago, the cricketer says she was compelled to speak out after recently watching an ad for a hair removal cream that airs in both India and Pakistan.



"It's magnifying a girl's concern about how she looks on a basketball court. The worst thing is that instead of sending a message to young girls that the colour or texture of their skin does not matter, we are promoting body shaming and objectification," she writes.



"Are the talent, passion and skill of a girl not enough for her to play sports?" the cricketer asks. "There are female sports icons around the world who have made their way to the top because of their skill, talent and hard work, not because of the colour or texture of their skin."



"Make no mistake: you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field," she writes, in a message that's resonated strongly on social media.



Ms Mir admits she has rejected several offers to endorse beauty products. "I request all sponsors and celebrities to ensure that when we engage young girls to fulfill their dreams, we show them a path that gives them actual confidence rather than disabling them by making them self-conscious," she writes on Facebook.



Read Sana Mir's Facebook post in its entirety below:





Ms Mir's Facebook post has been shared over 350 times and collected over 6,000 reactions.



"Well said! Thank you! You're a real hero for refusing to compromise on values for sponsorship money," says one person. "A few of our more outspoken celebrities need to decide that they earn enough without the income from these kind of endorsements. Young people will follow where they lead," adds another.



"I can't tell you how much I cringe when I see this mockery being made of a girl's ability to shine on the sports field... You are the role model I'd want my daughters to look up to, not these superficial, weak women who perpetuate the objectification of their own gender," writes a third.





Click for more





Cricketer Sana Mir, the former captain of Pakistan's national women's cricket team, has hit out at the body-shaming and objectification of women in advertisements. In a scathing Facebook post, Ms Mir says she'll never endorse products that make women feel "self-conscious." Angered by an ad for hair removal cream, Ms Mir says she has just one message for aspiring sportswomen: "you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field."In the post written less than 24 hours ago, the cricketer says she was compelled to speak out after recently watching an ad for a hair removal cream that airs in both India and Pakistan."It's magnifying a girl's concern about how she looks on a basketball court. The worst thing is that instead of sending a message to young girls that the colour or texture of their skin does not matter, we are promoting body shaming and objectification," she writes."Are the talent, passion and skill of a girl not enough for her to play sports?" the cricketer asks. "There are female sports icons around the world who have made their way to the top because of their skill, talent and hard work, not because of the colour or texture of their skin.""Make no mistake: you need strong arms, not smooth arms, on a sports field," she writes, in a message that's resonated strongly on social media.Ms Mir admits she has rejected several offers to endorse beauty products. "I request all sponsors and celebrities to ensure that when we engage young girls to fulfill their dreams, we show them a path that gives them actual confidence rather than disabling them by making them self-conscious," she writes on Facebook.Ms Mir's Facebook post has been shared over 350 times and collected over 6,000 reactions. "Well said! Thank you! You're a real hero for refusing to compromise on values for sponsorship money," says one person. "A few of our more outspoken celebrities need to decide that they earn enough without the income from these kind of endorsements. Young people will follow where they lead," adds another."I can't tell you how much I cringe when I see this mockery being made of a girl's ability to shine on the sports field... You are the role model I'd want my daughters to look up to, not these superficial, weak women who perpetuate the objectification of their own gender," writes a third.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter