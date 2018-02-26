Watch: Pakistani News Anchors Fight Behind The Scenes. Leaked Video Is Viral

"How am I supposed to do the news bulletin with her," grumbles the male anchor in Urdu as the video begins. "She's saying don't talk to me."
"I was talking about your tone," replies the female news anchor. "Speak to me with respect."
"How have I disrespected you?" asks the man, losing patience rapidly at this point.
"Jahil (ignorant)," the woman mutters under her breath - her barb clearly directed at her colleague.
"Tell her to watch what she says," the man says angrily. "Is all of this being recorded?"
"There's no end to her tantrums," he complains as the video ends.
The video, various versions of which are circulating online, has been watched and shared lakhs of times.
"Happens between colleagues. Am sure they had lunch or dinner soon after this," comments one optimistic person. "And then they lived happily ever after," jokes another.
Last year, the host of MSNBC's 'Last Word' Lawrence O'Donnell was forced to apologise after footage leaked from the show's August 28 taping showed the anchor having a profanity-laced meltdown. The over eight-minute-long video was first leaked by media-watch website "Mediaite" and then reposted on several social media platforms.
