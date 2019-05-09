Padma Lakshmi's Post Captures The Struggles Of Every Indian Daughter Ever

What is ir like to learn cooking from your mother? Padma Lakshmi explains with hilarious post.

With Mother's Day fast approaching, celebrities are sharing lovely tributes and messages for their mothers on social media. One such celebrity is author, model and television host Padma Lakshmi, though her Insta tribute is a hilarious nod to all Indian moms. In a post shared on Wednesday, Padma Lakshmi captured the struggles of every Indian daughter who has had to learn cooking from her mother, rather than from recipe books. Why, you ask? Because of desi moms and their well-known penchant for cooking by feel, rather than measurements.

Padma Lakshmi shared a snapshot of a viral tweet on Instagram that perfectly captures what cooking with your mom feels like, where every conversation goes like "just put a little bit of that, a pinch of this, just go by feel."

Her relatable post has gone viral with over 18,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments. Many shared their own experience of cooking with their moms in the comments section.

"Yes!! Or my mom says while demonstrating, 'when it looks like this, it's good'," wrote one person. "Same with Filipinos. My mom never used measuring cups. Everything is by eye and taste," said another.

"Trying to get my wife's Indian mom to teach me and this is 100% accurate," a third concurred.

What do you think of the post? Let us know using the comments section.

