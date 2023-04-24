''Pachaas'': Yashraj Mukhate's New Video Featuring Sachin Tendulkar Has The Internet Vibing

Yashraj Mukhate collaborated with Sachin Tendulkar for his new video

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes, is back with another fun video. This time, he has collaborated with none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today. As wishes pour in for the ace cricketer, Mr. Mukhate also wished the 'Master Blaster' in his own unique musical style. And the result is simply amazing, to say the least.

''Life ki highlight me jayegi ye cheez, ki Sachin sir ke 50th birthday ke liye unke saath gaana banaya tha!'' (It will be among my life's highlights that I made a song with Sachin Sir on his 50th birthday) read Mr Mukhate's caption.

A text insert on the video reads, ''When you can make songs but not a conversation".

Watch the video here:

The video shows the duo initially engaging in an awkward conversation until Mr. Tendulkar asks the music producer if he makes songs. The cricketer then simply utters one word ''Pachaas'' (Fifty), and Mr Mukhate manages to compose an entertaining and peppy song out of it.

The super fun clip has sparked laughter online, with many praising Mr. Mukhate's unique talent. Internet users loved the unexpected collaboration and wished the 'Master Blaster' on his birthday.

Author Abhinav Chandel wrote, ''This is absolutely pachaas… I mean jhakaas!!'' Another wrote, ''Gangster birthday gift,'' while a third said, ''Oh this must have become a core memory in your head now..more power to you man.''

Yashraj Mukhate first found internet fame in 2020 when he remixed a scene from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to give it a musical twist. Since then, he has created several other short music videos, each of them racking up millions of views online.