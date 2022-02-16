'Paaji, Nimbu Khatta Hai': Chahal, Dhawan Team Up For ROFL Reel

Screengrab from a video shared on Instagram by Yuzvendra Chahal.

When Yuzvendra Chahal retires from cricket, he can consider a career in acting - that, at least, is the opinion on Instagram after the Rajasthan Royals player uploaded a hilarious video. The video, shared on Tuesday, shows Chahal with Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav. Lying in bed, the cricketer was seen licking a lemon - a strange thing to do, but the reason soon becomes clear. It appears that the trio was enacting a movie scene.

In the clip, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav were seen lip-syncing to a hilarious dialogue. "Nimbu khatta hai yar (the lemon is sour)," Chahal says, looking distraught. At this, Shikhar Dhawan says he would get sweet lemons if he could as Kuldeep Yadav bursts out laughing.

"Khattah Nimbu (Sour lemon)," wrote Yuzvendra Chahal while sharing the video on Instagram. He credited all-rounder Deepak Hooda for shooting the video.

The Instagram Reels video has racked up a whopping 2.4 million views on the photo and video sharing platform. The same clip, shared by Dhawan, collected another 3.6 million views.

"Hahhaha next level acting skills paji," wrote Deepak Hooda in the comments section.

"Bollywood must cast Chahal and Dhawan. The movie would be a blockbuster," one Instagram user said, while another remarked "Great expressions".

Yuzvendra Chahal often shares entertaining videos on Instagram. His anniversary-special Reel with wife Dhanashree Verma had gone viral with over 16 million views, while his re-enactment of a scene from Pushpa had similarly racked up a whopping 10 million views.

