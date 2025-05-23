Ozempic Face? Woman Says It Made Her Look 10 Years Younger

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ozempic, a popular weight loss medication, is widely discussed online. Users report significant weight loss, while others cite potential health risks. Alejandra Salomon lost 60 pounds with a similar drug, Semaglutide.

The internet is currently filled with personal stories and discussions about Ozempic, a popular medication used for weight loss. Some users have shared positive experiences, noting significant weight reduction and improved appearance. However, others have expressed concerns about side effects and potential health risks.

According to The New York Post, one user, Alejandra Salomon, is particularly pleased with her results. She lost 60 pounds using Semaglutide, a drug similar to Ozempic, to prepare for her sister's wedding. Salomon stated that her weight loss made her look better and that she did not need Botox or other cosmetic procedures.

Unlike many users in their 40s or older who experience "Ozempic Face", Alejandra Salomon, in her late 20s, had a different experience, with her weight loss making her look 10 years younger. "My weight loss made me look 10 years younger - no Botox needed," she said.

"Ozempic face" refers to a side effect seen in some people who lose weight rapidly using Ozempic (semaglutide). As the fat under the skin diminishes, especially in the face, it can lead to sagging skin, a gaunt appearance, or more pronounced wrinkles-making the face look older or sunken.

Conversely, some experts warn about the effects of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic. Dr Patrick Byrne, president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, mentioned that these medications can cause the face to appear older over time.

Additionally, a recent study conducted by Oxford University involving over 6,000 people found that individuals who stop using GLP-1 drugs often regain the lost weight within ten months unless they maintain a healthy lifestyle.

While some Ozempic faces are appearing older with sunken cheeks, gaunt eyes and sagging neck skin - that doesn't seem to be the case for Saloman, as she's thrilled with how young her face looks.

"It looks like I got jawline filler, but really, I lost 60 lbs and got in the best shape of my life," she told NeedToKnow.

The 20-something-year-old started taking the weight loss drug "...because my parents thought it would be a good idea to lose 20lbs for my sister's wedding."

While some users, like Salomon, feel that these medications have positive effects on their appearance, health professionals advise caution due to possible long-term side effects.