Overweight Doctor Loses 25 Kg In 42 Days, Wins Multiple Fitness Awards

A doctor who shed an impressive 25 kilograms in just 42 days has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms after he ended up winning multiple awards at a fitness contest, according to a report in South China Morning Post. 31-year-old Wu Tiangen, working as a surgeon at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in central Hubei province, decided to embark upon the fitness journey after gaining weight due to the sedentary lifestyle often associated with hospital work.

Wu was diagnosed with a light fatty liver in 2023 with his weight reaching 97.5 kg last year. In his day job, Wu dealt with obese patients and helped them lose weight through surgery. However, after seeing his condition, Wu decided to shake things up.

"If I cannot save myself, how can I save others?" said Wu.

Wu hired Shi Fan, a top athlete who won the Overall Fit Model championship at the IFBB World Fit Model Championships in Lithuania last year, as his coach and started the weight loss journey.

The student-coach duo chalked up a plan to shed fat and increase muscle over a short period. The only non-negotiables in the process were two hours of exercise every day and consistent six hours of sleep.

The competition

His dedication was such that he managed to reduce his weight in roughly six weeks. As the competition approached, Wu intensified his training by spending close to four hours a day in the gym.

"Wu's training intensity exceeds that of many professional athletes," said Shi.

Weighing 73.5 kg and 182 cm tall, Wu took part in the Tianrui Cup Fitness and Bodybuilding Match in January. Being the only doctor in the fray, the challenge was intimidating but Wu managed to win the champion titles in the newcomer and fit models categories as well as the most popular participant.

Quizzed about his advice to those wanting to become healthy like him, Wu said: "You should make a long-term plan to lose weight and insist on it. I do not advocate drastic, short-term methods which require eating very little," said Wu.

As per the report, Wu has already helped about 100 people successfully reduce their weight in recent years.