Over 1 Million Views For Nigerian Singer's EDM Cover Of Rinkiya Ke Papa

Samuel Singh's EDM cover of 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' is going viral.

Nigerian singer Samuel Adepoju, now better known as Samuel Singh, is famous for his funky covers of Indian songs. The singer, who loves India so much that he adopted the surname Singh, is now going viral for his EDM cover of the superhit Bhojpuri song Rinkiya Ke Papa.

His cover of Manoj Tiwari's catchy song Rinkiya Ke Papa has gone viral online with over 1.7 million views on YouTube alone, and it has left viewers pleasantly surprised. His rendition of the song gives it a unique new twist that has viewers heaping praises on him.

Watch the cover below:

Since being shared online, this Rinkiya Ke Papa cover has collected over 1.7 million views and hundreds of appreciative comments.

"Love your song, please come Chhattisgarh," writes one person in the comments section. "This guy is living in 2050. Awesome," says another. "This was lit. Love from India," a third writes.

Indian movies and music are very popular in Nigeria. Recently, a video of three Nigerian men singing the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho went viral and was widely appreciated on social media.

What do you think of this version of Rinkiya Ke Papa? Do let us know using the comments section below.