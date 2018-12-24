Nigerian Fans Sing Kal Ho Naa Ho And Leave The Internet Stunned. Watch

A video of three Nigerian men singing 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' has gone viral.

It is said that the language of music is universal. Music can bring together people of different cultures, communities and countries - and proof of that rests in this video that is currently going viral on the Internet.

In 2003, Sonu Nigam gave us the gem that was the title track of Kal Ho Naa Ho. Now, 15 years later, a melodious rendition of the evergreen song, sung by a Nigerian man, is winning hearts all over again.

The video was shared on Twitter by user Ali Gul Khan, who wrote: "I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians". It shows three Nigerian men, with one singing Kal Ho Naa Ho and the others joining him in the chorus. Their brilliant performance has earned them a lot of love and viral fame.

Watch the video below:

I swear Nigerians watch more Bollywood than Indians pic.twitter.com/DC8hPiDwqU — Ali Gul Khan (@alidaudzai_) December 21, 2018

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 8 lakh views and left Twitter very, very impressed. While some have said that the singer sounds like Sonu Nigam, others have invited him to take part in Indian Idol!

Take a look at some of the comments the video has collected:

He actually sounds like Sonu Nigam — ELF | ManJihad (@jihadh13) December 21, 2018

This video is so wholesome — Honnie Tie (@HonnieTie) December 21, 2018

Still better than any Indian idol contestents. — Abhi (@ErzaXabhi) December 21, 2018

Music without boundaries ! https://t.co/ZtxFta930d — Sushant Chinchkar (@Pointles_Circle) December 23, 2018

Bollywood movies are very popular in Nigeria. According to Asia By Africa, the country's love affair with Bollywood began in the 1950s, and has since grown by leaps and bounds.

What do you think of this version of Kal Ho Naa Ho? Let us know using the comments section below.