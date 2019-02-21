Our First Glimpse Into Meghan Markle's Baby Shower, Thanks To Her Friend

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first child in Spring 2019.

Meghan Markle has spent the last few days in New York City, celebrating her baby shower with close friends. The Duchess of Sussex was celebrating the arrival of her and Prince Harry's first child, who is due in April. The guest list for the lavish baby shower reportedly included stylist Jessica Mulroney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Misha Nonoo, Amal Clooney and makeup artist Daniel Martin. However, while most guests followed a strict 'no social media' policy, Daniel Martin treated us to a glimpse of the baby shower.

Daniel is, according to the Daily Mail, a longtime friend of the Duchess of Sussex and was also her makeup artist for the royal wedding. A few hours ago, he took to Instagram to share a picture of the sweet treats that were served to guests at the baby shower - making it our first glimpse into the celebrations.

His picture shows three delicately-decorated cookies, one of them adorned with the word 'baby' and another with a baby-carrying stork. The third cookie is shaped like a lollipop.

The cookies, most assumed, were from Meghan's baby shower - and they promptly created a buzz online. Take a look:

Daniel Martin shared these delicious treat from the gender neutral baby shower they had for Meghan Markle earlier today. Now I am hungry.. pic.twitter.com/dzy37Nuant — Jamie Samhan (@JamieSamhan) February 21, 2019

Daniel Martin, Meghan's makeup artist from her wedding and other occasions just gave us a glimpse from the baby shower! pic.twitter.com/AgeKAefCPM — Meghan (@HRHMegSussex) February 21, 2019

The penthouse of the Mark Hotel in Manhattan - reported to be the most expensive hotel room in New York - served as the venue for the baby shower.

