Here's an up-to-date primer on all the terms millennials are using these days to describe their (often) tumultuous love lives.

Offbeat | | Updated: May 01, 2018 13:21 IST
Orbiting Is The New Dating Trend That Has Twitter Buzzing. What It Means

Love in the time of social media is as complicated as you can imagine (Representational Image)

New Delhi:  Welcome to 2018, where if you're single, you'll routinely be "ghosted" or "orbited." Confused? Don't be, we've got an up-to-date primer on all the terms millennials are using these days to describe their (often) tumultuous love lives.

Let's start with the latest: orbiting. According to Man Repeller's Anna Lovine, who coined the term, orbiting is the awful phenomenon of "a former suitor "keeping you in their orbit" - close enough to see each other; far enough to never talk." Think of it as ghosting 2.0 (what is ghosting, you ask? More on that in a bit).

An "orbiter" is someone who routinely watches all your Instagram and Snapchat stories, perhaps even likes and comments on your Facebook posts but ignores you IRL.
    

But why would anyone do it? Dating expert Persia Lawson tells BBC Three it's probably so people can "keep their options open." Her advice? Hit that block button and move on ASAP!

Next, a classic: ghosting. Urban Dictionary defines ghosting as "the act of suddenly ceasing all communication with someone."  
 

Maybe you've ghosted someone, maybe you've been the "ghostee." Either way, it's the worst.

Up next: breadcrumbing. It's when you send flirty messages once in a while to keep up someone's interest but never actually following through.
 

It goes hand-in-hand with the next millennial dating term: benching. You know, that feeling when you're not sure you're actually interested enough to commit to someone but you're perhaps too lazy to look out for someone else. So, you just hold on to them and keep sending mixed signals.
  

Love in the time of social media. Nobody said it would be easy.

