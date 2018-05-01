Orbiting Is The New Dating Trend That Has Twitter Buzzing. What It Means

Let's start with the latest: orbiting. According to Man Repeller's Anna Lovine, who coined the term, orbiting is the awful phenomenon of "a former suitor "keeping you in their orbit" - close enough to see each other; far enough to never talk." Think of it as ghosting 2.0 (what is ghosting, you ask? More on that in a bit).
An "orbiter" is someone who routinely watches all your Instagram and Snapchat stories, perhaps even likes and comments on your Facebook posts but ignores you IRL.
Is it ghosting if you both just don't text each other anymore but like each other's photos on Instagram— Christine Varriale (@certaintragedy) April 26, 2018
"Orbiting" the new obnoxious trend exes use to keep you as an option— kelly patti (@kellyp0620) May 1, 2018
Dating term du jour: Orbiting = "close enough to see each other; far enough to never talk" (aka ghosting but watching their snap/insta stories, liking photos/tweets). #datingtrendshttps://t.co/wL8HQ73wXI— Jessica Maxwell (@Jess_A_Maxwell) April 29, 2018
Lmaooo just learned what orbiting is and it's the definition of my social media experience— COWBOYS GOING 5-11 (@sianoxxvii) May 1, 2018
But why would anyone do it? Dating expert Persia Lawson tells BBC Three it's probably so people can "keep their options open." Her advice? Hit that block button and move on ASAP!
Next, a classic: ghosting. Urban Dictionary defines ghosting as "the act of suddenly ceasing all communication with someone."
I just heard of the term ghosting and actually had to use urban dictionary....our generation is messed in the head LOL. pic.twitter.com/DdfUDZEmaZ— Angela (@itsangiewhyyy) November 20, 2016
Maybe you've ghosted someone, maybe you've been the "ghostee." Either way, it's the worst.
Up next: breadcrumbing. It's when you send flirty messages once in a while to keep up someone's interest but never actually following through.
New favorite word: breadcrumbing. Urban dictionary it, get acquainted with it, get informed. It's a thing.— juliana herz (@juliherzz) February 3, 2017
between ghosting, breadcrumbing, benching, cushioning, etc.... dating is becoming just way too complicated.— love and basketball (@stinabbbobina) May 10, 2017
Ghosting, talking, cuffing, curving, and benching. I'm going to be able to put bilingual on my resume. "Fluent in millennial dating terms"— Meg Lenae (@mgnkramr) January 4, 2017
Love in the time of social media. Nobody said it would be easy.
Click for more trending news