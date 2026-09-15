Oracle Employee Left Shocked After Receiving Layoff Email: 'All Access Got Locked'

An Indian employee laid off in the recent round of job cuts at Oracle said they were feeling confused and uncertain about their future after receiving the unexpected email. Despite knowing that the layoffs were looming, the employee detailed that receiving the morning email left them completely shocked.

The latest cuts come amid Oracle's massive spending spree on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure. The company has not disclosed how many employees have been affected in the latest round.

"Got laid off from Oracle this morning. All access got locked then an hour later the separation email came," the techie wrote in a social media post, adding: "I was practically still a junior developer with comparatively low compensation at 2 yoe (no promotion cycles from when I joined as a fresher). Moreover had never received a bad rating from my manager and was in fact given multiple high-priority tasks routinely. I worked backend frontend automation, basically wherever there was a need."

The techie said they initially attempted to understand why their role was eliminated but soon came to the realisation that it all boiled down to luck.

"I tried to make sense of why I was included but gave up on it as nothing made sense from whichever pov I looked. I thought I didn't believe in luck but ironically that's the only possible explanation for my situation," the employee said.

"I'm thankful that I'm not in a situation where I need to pay a lot of EMIs/have active loans on me but I don't have a backup and I'm very early in my career so everything feels very uncertain now."

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'Not Your fault'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the employee, adding that it wasn't their fault that Oracle's upper management was unable to steady the ship amid the rise of AI tools.

"Sorry to hear this, dude. Personally, I'd suggest just taking it easy for a few days. Get over the initial shock of what happened first, rather than immediately diving head-first into the job search," said one user, while another added: "Can totally understand your plight. And just know this, it's absolutely not your fault. Be strong. DM me if you want to talk about it."

A third commented: "It's not your fault. Don't think that you have done something bad. This is happening to 1000s of people. They don't even pick the ones to be fired. They probably selected a number of people in anExcell sheet and sent some automated emails."

A fourth said: "Performance ratings are not a guarantee of job security. Layoffs can happen regardless of salary, performance, team, manager relationship, or experience. At the end of the day, employees are treated as headcount numbers during such decisions."