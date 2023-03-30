''Only In India'': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of ''Hand-Made And Fan-Made'' Ice Cream

The woman made the ice-cream at home with ice and a ceiling fan

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. The Twitter handle of the Mahindra Group Chairman is full of interesting, inspiring, and witty tweets, along with important life lessons for his 10.4 million followers. This time, he shared a unique hack video of a woman making ice cream using her hands, ceiling fan, and ice, without the help of any fancy equipment. The clip has left Mr Mahindra impressed and left Twitter users intrigued.

He shared the video with a caption that reads, ''Where there's a will, there's a way. Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India…''

Watch the video here:

Where there's a will, there's a way.

Hand-made & Fan-made ice cream. Only in India… pic.twitter.com/NhZd3Fu2NX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2023

The 2:31-second clip opens to show a woman, dressed in a saree, pouring the hot ice cream mixture into a large steel container. She then puts the container inside a large cylindrical container and fills it with ice cubes so as to create a makeshift freezer. Next, a rope is tied to the lid of the container of the mixture that is attached to a ceiling fan. After churning the container for a while, the ice cream was ready to be served in glassware.

Just like Mr. Mahindra, internet users applauded the efforts of the woman and were impressed with the unique technique.

One user wrote, ''If someone is determined enough to achieve something, they will find a way to do it, no matter how difficult or challenging it may seem.''

Another commented, ''History is proof that people who had great will power achieved success in their life. It stands as proof that no matter how hard things got, these people did not stop from getting their way.'' A third said, ''Indians are very creative by nature because we don't have all the resources. However, the creativity is NOT GIVEN THE DUE RESPECT that the WESTERN countries would give.''

A fourth added, ''Thats a fan moment. One can definitely become a big fan of this fan-tastic ice cream. Jokes apart hats off to applied ingenuity. Really educated person is who observes, understands, applies the knowledge. The people who adopt to Jugaad if given right platform can do amazing.''

Yet another wrote, ''Efforts by homemaker are commendable. At the end of hard work she was serving icecream with smile and love. I wish all the people around her apperciate her hard work & give respect.''