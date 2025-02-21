OnePlus Watch 3 Goes Viral For Embarrassing Typo On Back Panel: "Meda In China"

A couple of days after OnePlus launched its highly-anticipated OnePlus Watch 3, the flagship device has gone viral, and not for the right reasons. Eagle-eyed social media users spotted a glaring typo on the back panel of the flagship device, touted as the successor of the OnePlus Watch 2, launched in February last year. Many influencers, including American YouTuber, Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD, claimed that instead of reading "Made in China", the panel read: "Meda in China".

“Confirmed: The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo on the back: Meda in China,” Mr Brownlee wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while adding two pictures of the back panel of a watch with the engraving.

Confirmed: The OnePlus Watch 3 has a typo on the back: Meda in China 🫠 pic.twitter.com/EsXGAJc1JI — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) February 20, 2025

Social media reacts

As the news went viral, a section of social media users claimed it was a marketing stunt by the company while others said the quality control team at OnePlus had messed up.

"Embarrassing. Someone at OnePlus' quality control team is about to be fired," said one user, while another added: "And that's how you make a collector's item folks."

A third commented: "I think this is not a typo. This is payback from vendor for following reasons 1. Not paying on time 2. Squeezing margins 3. Over powering them in QA/QC."

I can't deal with this BS, between wrong specs on their official websites, bad PR, communications, long term strategies, don't let me go their head of community... they can't even check their own spelling correctly...



➡️ Meda in China



I pop it because a friend of mine got her… pic.twitter.com/KvGH1lFs96 — M1Κ4_3L (@M1K4_3L) February 20, 2025

Made in China? Nah 🚫

Meda in China ✅ #OnePlusWatch3 pic.twitter.com/lRxzZMEVXl — Mark's Tech📱 Tech Reviews - Tech News (@Marks_Tech) February 20, 2025

.. and that's how you make a collectors item folks. https://t.co/ThUic90eu9 — Avinash (@accretioned) February 21, 2025

OnePlus Watch 3 price and specifications

OnePlus Watch 3 is priced at Rs 29,000 ($329) in the US. The company offers a coupon discount of roughly Rs. 2,600 ($30) while buyers can also get an extra Rs 4,300 ($50 ) off when trading in their old smartwatch. It is currently up for pre-order while deliveries expected to start on February 25.

The watch sports a 1.5-inch (460x460 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2,200 nits. It has a sapphire crystal glass cover and titanium alloy bezels for enhanced protection. It is water resistant up to a depth of 5 ATM.