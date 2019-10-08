One Viral Tweet Unleashed Many Clever Hotel Hacks. Take A Look

"Great list of hotel hacks in this thread!" wrote Elon Musk

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: October 08, 2019 09:59 IST
Rick Klau shared a hotel hack that went viral online.


Planning a holiday or a weekend getaway? Love staying in nice hotels but hate the minor inconveniences that come with them? This viral thread on clever hacks for hotel guests should be a must read for you. It all started when Twitter user Rick Klau shared a smart tip to close the curtains completely in a hotel room to keep the sunlight out. On Friday, he shared a picture showing a hanger meant for slacks and skirts being used to secure hotel curtains shut.

"I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since," Mr Klau wrote.

His tweet went massively viral in no time, collecting more than 72,000 'retweets' and hundreds of comments from people sharing their own 'hotel hacks'. In fact, the whole thread was soon so full of brilliant tips, it was even approved by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. After that, Twitter itself applauded the brilliance of the tweet.

Here are some of the best hotel hacks shared by Twitter users:

Working on vacation? Use this hack to make sure you work comfortably.

Don't like touching hotel remotes? Here's what you can do instead.

How to feel more secure in your hotel room? Try this hack, perhaps.

Don't want to pay an exorbitant amount on bottled water?

Bid goodbye to dry hotel rooms

Which of these hotel hacks is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Trending

hotel hacksviral twitter threadhotel tips

