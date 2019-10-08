One Viral Tweet Unleashed Many Clever Hotel Hacks. Take A Look

Rick Klau shared a hotel hack that went viral online.

Planning a holiday or a weekend getaway? Love staying in nice hotels but hate the minor inconveniences that come with them? This viral thread on clever hacks for hotel guests should be a must read for you. It all started when Twitter user Rick Klau shared a smart tip to close the curtains completely in a hotel room to keep the sunlight out. On Friday, he shared a picture showing a hanger meant for slacks and skirts being used to secure hotel curtains shut.

"I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since," Mr Klau wrote.

I don't remember who posted this on Twitter a few years ago, but whoever you are: you have improved every night I've spent in a hotel since. pic.twitter.com/NpuuumqHV8 — Rick Klau (@rklau) October 4, 2019

His tweet went massively viral in no time, collecting more than 72,000 'retweets' and hundreds of comments from people sharing their own 'hotel hacks'. In fact, the whole thread was soon so full of brilliant tips, it was even approved by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. After that, Twitter itself applauded the brilliance of the tweet.

Great list of hotel hacks in this thread! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2019

Not blind to the excellence of that Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2019

Here are some of the best hotel hacks shared by Twitter users:

Working on vacation? Use this hack to make sure you work comfortably.

Brilliant.



My favorite hotel hack: Your ironing board is an adjustable height desk. Since the chairs are never the right height, use the ironing board for long hotel work. — Alistair Croll (@acroll) October 4, 2019

Don't like touching hotel remotes? Here's what you can do instead.

Use the ice bag to cover the TV remote's germs https://t.co/7XeSiJBnEvpic.twitter.com/7jGBENdPJY — 🅲🅷🅸🅿 🅱🆁🅾🆆🅽 (@ChipBrown) October 4, 2019

Best hotel hack: instead of touching the disgusting tv remote, wrap it in the shower cap! — la espooky 👻🎃 (@melmor86) October 4, 2019

How to feel more secure in your hotel room? Try this hack, perhaps.

And with a little paracord and a bead, you can improve your hotel room security. pic.twitter.com/iAmDa7XgJU — cory_len (@clenprice) October 4, 2019

Don't want to pay an exorbitant amount on bottled water?

Total travel cheat code along with grabbing free waters at the hotel gym. Gotta follow @thepointsguy — Nate Williams (@naywilliams) October 4, 2019

Bid goodbye to dry hotel rooms

Soak a towel. Wring it a little tight so it's not pouring off the towel. Hang it over the ironing board in front of the vent/heater. No more dry hotel room. — Aaron B 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@steamin) October 4, 2019

Which of these hotel hacks is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section.

