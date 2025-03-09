One-Legged Jeans Priced At Rs 38,000 Divides The Internet

Fashion is constantly evolving but occasionally, a trend emerges that is so bizarre that selling it to the mainstream appears like an uphill task. One such quirky fad currently blowing up on social media is one-legged jeans, retailing for an eye-watering Rs 38,345 ($440). Marketed by the French luxury label Coperni, this unconventional design has divided the internet.

"Designed with a high waist, the shape fuses beachy shorts with a single-leg bootcut silhouette, marking a radical departure from tradition," reads the description of the clothing item.

"Created by pushing the boundaries of classic Coperni denim styles to new dimensions."

Kristy Sarah, a fashion influencer took to her Instagram account to try the unconventional jeans and give her opinion. She said it was "possibly the most controversial jeans on the internet".

"Why is it missing a leg?" said Ms Sarah's husband, Desmond before she could even put on the trouser. “Nobody's wearing that," he added.

Initially circumspect, Ms Sarah said although the design was slightly unconventional she was not totally against the idea.

"I'm not mad at it. Of course, I need a bigger size, it is little too short for my preference," she said.

Meanwhile, Carson Kressley, an Emmy-winning stylist known for RuPaul's Drag Race and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy told the New York Post: “Let's hope this trend falls short and doesn't have a leg to stand on."

“I hope these are always 50 per cent off!”

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, a number of social media users chimed in with their feelings about the half-jeans, half-shorts trouser.

"This is the dumbest thing I have ever seen," said one user while another added: "The designers are getting desperate. And I thought the electrical tape outfits were the worst."

A third joked: "There may be an amputee market for these."

Coperni is not the first clothing company to launch the half-and-half trousers. Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton debuted similar styles last fall. Despite the social media flak, the one-leg denim trouser is a hit with stocks already sold out.