'One-In-A-Million' White-Coloured Bear Spotted On Trail Camera In US

White-coloured bear are also known as spirit bear.

A "one-in-a-million" white-coloured bear was spotted in the United States earlier this month, in a sighting that wildlife officials have since hailed as one of the rarest in recent history.

The bear was spotted on a trail camera in Michigan. A series of images shared by an Upper Peninsula trekking guide Facebook group shows the bear rummaging through bait that had been placed by a hunter. The bear is almost completely white, with slightly brown fur around its head and neck, and it appears to weigh about 100 pounds (45 kg).

"There's been a white black bear on camera in the Yoop! Extremely rare, but ya never know what May coming walking into your bait!" the caption of the post read.

According to Newsweek, the white-coloured bear, also known as the spirit bear, is considered a symbol of change for indigenous peoples. They are a type of black bear, but instead of dark brown fur, they have white or cream-coloured fur and nearly white claws.

As per North American Bear Center, there are only about 100 spirit bears in the world. "Outside British Columbia only about one in a million black bears is white," the institution said. It also explained that this is because spirit bears' colouration is due to a double recessive gene that only results in white fur if both parents contribute it to their offspring.

Separately, speaking about the images of the white-coloured bear, Cody Norton, who is a wildlife biologist at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said, "I thought it was just too cool." "It's just exciting seeing an animal pop up like this here instead of somewhere else. We've had some cinnamon colour phases show up, some blonde and chocolate on some trail cameras we use for surveys which is also really cool to see," Mr Norton added, as per New York Post.

Notably, the spirit bear in Michigan is the first to be seen outside of British Columbia since 2004.