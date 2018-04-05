On Spotify's Wall Street Debut, New York Stock Exchange Flies Wrong Flag

A Swiss flag outside New York Stock Exchange. Spotify Is from Sweden (Reuters photo)

We hope everyone enjoyed our momentary ode to our neutral role in the process of price discovery this morning — NYSE (@NYSE) April 3, 2018

You may have heard that Sweden's music streaming giant @Spotify went public yesterday: the day started out with a flag mishap (Sweden & Switzerland - same same, right? ) & ended with success: https://t.co/5GpYh9tLEQ Via @Forbespic.twitter.com/Hqv5JlaS34 — swedennewyork (@swedennewyork) April 4, 2018

It's @Spotify's big day! The company is going public and @NYSE intended to pay homage to the company's Swedish roots, but flew our flag instead It only took 15 minutes to fix this mistake, but no worries our Nordic friends are humble and we are neutral, so no tiff will ensue pic.twitter.com/9k8wAtYVBQ — Swiss Consulate NY (@SwissCGNY) April 3, 2018

Good morning! Pictured is Sweden and Switzerland. Sweden is the longer one up north. Countries have not united, so Spotify remains Swedish. pic.twitter.com/iJFqGEzcwU — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 4, 2018

Dear @Spotify we feel for you - we have tried to solve the issue of #swederland last year - now it's your turn https://t.co/7CvF4lnkEzpic.twitter.com/kH5dm0fW54 — Swiss Intl Air Lines (@FlySWISS) April 4, 2018

In an attempt to honor Swedish Spotify going public, the New York Stock Exchange of course puts up a Swiss flag. pic.twitter.com/OvQQuDl0CT — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) April 3, 2018

The New York stock exchange tried to put up the Swedish flag as a good will gesture to Spotify. It put up the Swiss flag instead. https://t.co/w5COBdSKvN — Lucas Shaw (@Lucas_Shaw) April 3, 2018