On International Coffee Day, Netizens Celebrate With The Funniest Tweets

Offbeat | | Updated: October 01, 2018 14:11 IST
International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 every year.

In 2015, the International Coffee Organization decided on October 1 as the day to celebrate the delicious beverage. Since then, International Coffee Day is celebrated on the first day of October all over the world. On this day, coffee aficionados celebrate their love for coffee, while cafes and coffee chains usually offer discounts and promotions. As we celebrate International Coffee Day today, people on Twitter are sharing not just pictures of iced lattes and cappuccinos but also some hilarious posts. In fact, the hashtag 'International Coffee Day' has been trending on Twitter all morning, and the tweets posted using it will make everyone who loves the drink laugh out loud.

If, like us, you love coffee too, you'll definitely relate to these hilarious tweets. Take a look:

This theme for this year's celebration is 'Women in Coffee', with the aim to empower women and acknowledge their important role in the process of coffee production.

Looking for an excuse to drink another cup of coffee? Here are 5 healthy reasons to celebrate International Coffee Day.

Which tweet is your favourite? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

