On 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' Reference In Parliament, Smriti Irani's Tweet

Smriti Irani responded to a tweet on "Fifty Shades Of Grey".

A Congress leader's curious reference to "Fifty Shades Of Grey" during the debate on Kashmir in parliament baffled many on Tuesday. The erotic 2011 bestseller has been trending on Twitter after Manish Tewari referred to it in the Lok Sabha, while countering Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There is an English book. Everything is not black and white. There are fifty shades of gray in between," said Mr Tewari during a debate on ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

The comment caused quite a stir on social media. So when Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI, tweeted about the incident and remarked that people should Google "Fifty Shades Of Grey" to get a better idea of what they were talking about, Smriti Irani responded.

"Maine bhi yahi kaha house mein (that's what I said too)," she wrote, ending her tweet with a 'facepalm' emoji.

मैंने भी यही कहा हाउस में 🤦‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Her tweet has been 'liked' over 3,000 times in a matter of minutes and has collected a number of amused comments.

"Fifty Shades Of Grey" is a popular series of erotic novels by E L James that was later adapted into a movie trilogy.

