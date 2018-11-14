On Children's Day, A Sweet Clip Of Ziva Dhoni And Hinaya To Make You Smile

The adorable video shows Ziva Dhoni and Hinaya Heer Plaha.

November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day in India, and so it comes as no surprise that our social media feeds today have been filled with adorable posts. Many celebrities have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share childhood photos and videos to wish everyone a happy Children's Day. One such video that we have been treated to was shared by the official Twitter handle of IPL team Chennai Super Kings just about three hours ago.

The sweet video, shared to Twitter on the occasion of Children's Day, shows Ziva Dhoni in a ball playpen with playmate Hinaya Heer Plaha. While Ziva is the daughter of MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team, Hinaya is the daughter of team member Harbhajan Singh.

In the video, the two are seen surrounded by colourful balls and a bright yellow slide. However, what makes the video super relatable and funny is Ziva's clever little maneuver to avoid eating her meal.

"The most successful game every child plays - Dodging Food!" Chennai Super Kings cheekily captioned the video, before adding adorable hashtags like 'Whistle Podu' and 'Super Cubs'.

Watch the cute video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected almost 2,000 'likes' and many comments.

Cute — Gayathri (@Gayathr79252322) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh also shared another video of daughter Hinaya to wish his followers on Children's Day.

"The joy of growing up is something we only come to realise once it's over..here's to making it great and carefree yet meaningful for the children of today," he wrote.

The joy of growing up is something we only come to realise once it's over..here's to making it great and carefree yet meaningful for the children of today.. Happy #ChildrensDay! #HinayaHeerPlaha#loveyouputtpic.twitter.com/Khi9i1U4rE — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2018

How are you celebrating Children's Day? Let us know using the comments section below.