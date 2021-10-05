Was Ziva Dhoni Praying For CSK's Win Over DC? Twitter Thinks So

A viral picture shows Ziva Dhoni, 5, with her hands folded and head bowed

A lot of prayers were offered for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. CSK captain MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva, too, was spotted in the stands. Ziva, 5, was seen with her hands folded, head bowed and eyes shut as she sat in the visitor's gallery at the stadium in Dubai. - leading many to wonder if she was praying for CSK's win over DC. In the end, CSK lost by a whisker - but Ziva Dhoni's pic quickly went viral on social media nevertheless. The game was tight and DC fought hard to win it in the final over.

Ziva Dhoni's images are now going viral on social media. When Ziva was praying, her mother Sakshi Dhoni looked on. At that time, the Rishabh Pant-led DC were at 109 for 6 in 17 overs. Their target was 137 and the game was still wide open.

Sharing Ziva's images, several people tweeted their reactions. Many found the gesture cute and said it was the “moment of the day”.

“Ziva praying is the cutest thing,” said a person with the username Lucifer.

One user commented that CSK should have won the match at least for Ziva. “The cub queen is praying for CSK deeply, so cute to watch and the moment of the day.”

Another suggested her prayers could be for “Rishabh chachu” as well.

The picture has gone viral with thousands of 'likes' on Twitter as CSK and Dhoni fans praised the five-year-old:

By the time the match entered the final over, DC were closer to a victory than CSK. However, nothing is sure in a T20 match till the last ball is bowled. At the end, of the fourth ball of the over, DC's Kagiso Rabada hit Dwayne Bravo for four and sealed the game for his team.