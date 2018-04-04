On Camera, Terrifying Moment Strong Winds Rip Roof Off Building In China

Last month, a part of the ceiling in east China's Nanchang Changbei Airport collapsed. Officials had blamed the incident on extreme weather. Scroll down to watch the dramatic footage

Caught on camera: The moment "gale-force" winds blew the roof right off a building in China

The moment strong winds ripped the roof right off a building in China was filmed by shocked onlookers. Mobile phone footage shows what local media calls "gale-force" winds blowing the roof off a market in city of Dezhou, which is located in the northwestern Shandong province. The person who filmed the video can be heard shouting in horror as the red roof is pulled off the building. The shocking video was tweeted by People's Daily, China about five hours before writing this.

Watch the dramatic video below:
 

Last month, a part of the ceiling at the entrance of a major airport in east China's Jiangsu's province collapsed. Officials blamed it on extreme weather.

Mobile phone footage circulating online showed metal panels falling off the roof of the departures terminal of the Nanchang Changbei Airport, as panicked passengers screamed in the background.
 
 

A post shared by Jessica.Cui (@jessicacuiying) on



Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the terrifying incident.

Freak weather also caused a decorative column to break loose from a building in Shanghai last month. Surveillance footage captured the pillar falling on a bus passing below the building. While the pillar broke into two pieces, the bus also sustained major damage. A camera inside the bus recorded the impact of the falling pillar. The pillar caused a deep dent as it landed on the vehicle.
 
 
 


A passenger was seated inside the bus when the pillar crashed but fortunately, he was not injured.

