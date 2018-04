On Camera, Terrifying Moment Strong Winds Rip Roof Off Building In China

Terrifying! Watch as near gale-force winds rip off the roof of a market in Dezhou, Shandong province pic.twitter.com/n06IV2uTu0 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) April 4, 2018

The moment strong winds ripped the roof right off a building in China was filmed by shocked onlookers. Mobile phone footage shows what local media calls "gale-force" winds blowing the roof off a market in city of Dezhou, which is located in the northwestern Shandong province. The person who filmed the video can be heard shouting in horror as the red roof is pulled off the building. The shocking video was tweeted by People's Daily, China about five hours before writing this.Last month, a part of the ceiling at the entrance of a major airport in east China's Jiangsu's province collapsed . Officials blamed it on extreme weather.Mobile phone footage circulating online showed metal panels falling off the roof of the departures terminal of the Nanchang Changbei Airport, as panicked passengers screamed in the background.Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the terrifying incident. Freak weather also caused a decorative column to break loose from a building in Shanghai last month. Surveillance footage captured the pillar falling on a bus passing below the building. While the pillar broke into two pieces, the bus also sustained major damage. A camera inside the bus recorded the impact of the falling pillar. The pillar caused a deep dent as it landed on the vehicle.A passenger was seated inside the bus when the pillar crashed but fortunately, he was not injured.Click for more trending news