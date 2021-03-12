On Camera, RPF Cop Saves Passenger Who Slipped Trying To Board Moving Train

An RPF cop in Goa saved a man who slipped while trying to board a moving train.

Quick thinking by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) guard in Goa saved the life of a passenger who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The unidentified passenger was trying to board a train at Goa's Vasco da Gama station when he lost his balance and slipped into the platform gap. The incident occurred on Thursday evening while he was trying to board the Vasco-Patna Express even as it was already pulling out of the platform.

The passenger would most likely have met with severe injuries in the accident, if not for the timely action of Head Constable KM Patil, who immediately jumped into action to save his life.

A video released by the Ministry of Railways shows the alert RPF cop running to the passenger and dragging him away from the platform gap in the nick of time.

"At Vasco station, a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna Express & slipped into the gap between platform and train," wrote the Ministry of Railways while sharing the footage on Twitter.

The video has racked up over 14,000 views and a ton of reactions, most of them from viewers who praised the cop for his presence of mind and life-saving deed.

"Brave RPF officer," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Thanks for saving a life," another wrote.

In February, an RPF personnel saved the life of a differently-abled man by preventing him from falling under a moving train at a railway station in Maharashtra's Panvel.